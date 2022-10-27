Makem & Clancy make return to the Premier

Makem and Clancy make a welcome return to the Hotel Minella this Friday night after a 2-year absence.

The duo will have a full band on stage with Donnachadh Gough on Bodhran and Brendan Clancy on fiddle.

On their return to the South Tipp venue, they will be joined by multi all-Ireland winning musician Emma Corbett and Sean Nos Dancer, Breandan Seoighe and others.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Rory Makem & Donal Clancy said that they both learned a lot from their fathers:

“Both of us were lucky enough to play backup for our fathers for a long time, I played guitar for my father for 17 years.

“I did the math one time, I wrote it all down and the only person on stage with my father more was Donal’s father Liam and I got to watch him, he was my hero.

“I got to sit beside him every night, watch him play his craft and Liam and my father were the best at it.”

Doors will open at 7.30. Tickets are available from the hotel reception.