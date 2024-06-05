Major water outage impacting on thousands of customers in South Tipp

A burst water main is impacting on thousands of households and businesses in South Tipperary this morning.

Around 12,000 customers have been hit with disruptions in Clogheen, Cahir, Ardfinnan, Newcastle, Grange, Knocklofty and Marlfield.

Uisce Éireann crews are working to restore supply as soon as possible.

Water tankers will be available at a number of locations from midday.

These are Ardfinnan; Newcastle; Clogheen; Knocklofty; Grange; Goatenbridge; Poulmucka Cross as well as the Tipperary Road & Rosemount Estate in Cahir

It’s recommended that any water obtained from the tankers is boiled before use.