Maher: Tipp have plenty of positives to take into Clare game

Tipperary’s Munster senior Hurling Championship game with Clare on Sunday will be ‘massive’.

That’s according to Former Tipperary star Paudie Maher who’s been reflecting on Tipperary’s opening championship game of the year.

A four point loss to Waterford means Colm Bonnar’s men will likely have to beat Clare in Semple Stadium this Sunday to keep hopes of progression to the All-Ireland championship alive.





However, Paudie Maher says there are positives to take from last Sunday’s performance:

“Overall, obviously the players will be disappointed to lose that game but definitely there is a lot of positives to take in to the Clare game next week.

“That game is massive now. Your home games in this round robin series is massive to win so hopefully they can take the positives from today and bring them to next week and maybe convert a few of those chances they missed near the end and it might be enough to get us over the line next week.”