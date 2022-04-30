MacDonagh Weekend up and running in Cloughjordan

The MacDonagh weekend has kicked off in Cloughjordan.

Taking place annually over the May Bank Holiday Weekend, it began yesterday with a book launch.

Paddy Williams from the MacDonagh Heritage Centre says they have a plethora of events today and tomorrow including a night of storytelling.





However, there is one particularly special event to honour Joe MacDonagh:

“We have a tree planting to honour Joe MacDonagh, a brother of Thomas, who was the Sinn Féin TD for North Tipperary.

“We are planting a tree in the 1916 memorial garden and the tree will be planted by his grandson, also called Joe MacDonagh.

“We have a night of story and song with local personalities and celebrities in the MacDonagh museum.”