Loughmore progress as Tipperary hurling championships reach final group stage games

Loughmore-Castleiney have booked their place in the knockout stages of the Tipperary senior hurling championship.

That’s after they defeated JK Brackens last night on a final score of 0-21 to 1-13.

The result means Kiladangan and Loughmore qualify from Group 3, whilst Moycarkey-Borris head to the relegation playoffs.





Four more games in the Dan Breen cup take place this afternoon.

In Group 1 this evening, Thurles Sarsfields take on Upperchurch-Drombane in Templemore whilst Drom-Inch meet Éire Óg Annacarty in Cashel, with both of those gmaes taking place at five o’clock.

Before that though at half-past-1, Group 2 comes to a conclusion.

Clonoulty/Rossmore and Holycross/Ballycahill meet in Boherlahan with Holycross needing a win to avoid a relegation semi-final.

Elsewhere in that group, Toomevara and Mullinahone meet in Semple Stadium and we’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to the Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel.

Meanwhile, there’s three games taking place in the Seamus O’Riain today.

At half-past-1, there’s a winner takes all affair in The Ragg.

That’s the group 1 meeting of Carrick Swan and Kiladangan, with the winner making it through to the knockout stages and the loser having their season ended.

Group 2 comes to a conclusion at 5pm this evening, when Silvermines take on Templederry in Toomevara whilst Clonakenny and Newport clash in Nenagh.

Templederry are the only team guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages, whilst any of the other three teams can still make it through