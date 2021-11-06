Loughmore-Castleiney win dramatic Tipperary senior football semi-final to keep double dream alive

Loughmore-Castleiney are through to the Tipperary senior football final after a dramatic semi-final win over Moyle Rovers.

The two sides met in Golden today, with Loughmore running out 1-8 to 1-7 winners.

Moyle Rovers led throughout the game and a 51st minute Stephen Quirke goal looked like it was going to be the decisive score.





However, a John McGrath goal four minutes later drew the sides level at 1-7 a piece, setting up an exciting finish.

The game was won deep into injury time when Lorcan Egan pointed for the mid side in the 65th minute, sending Loughmore into their second consecutive county senior football final.

They now go on to play the winners of Clonmel Commercials and JK Brackens in this year’s decider.

The double remains on for Loughmore, as they are also in the senior hurling final next weekend.