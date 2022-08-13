Loughmore-Castleiney & Clonmel Commercials continue good form as county football championship progresses today

There were wins for both of last year’s finalists last night in the county senior football championship.

Clonmel Commercials got the better of Upperchurch-Drombane in Golden, on a final score of 2-11 to 0-09.

Meanwhile, defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney saw off the challenge of Moycarkey-Borris, beating them 3-14 to 0-08 in Templetuohy.





There was one game in the intermediate championship last night, that one saw Father Sheehys defeat Moyle Rovers B in Cahir on a final score of 0-13 to 1-07.

Elsewhere last night in the north of the county, Toomevara defeated Borrisileigh in the North Junior A hurling final, Toome winning on a final score of 3-19 to 2-10.

The county senior and intermediate football championships continue today.

The first of three senior games today gets underway in Cahir at 3.30pm.

That one sees Moyle Rovers taking on Rockwell Rovers in group 2, with both teams coming off opening round wins.

Later on in the same group, Drom-Inch take on Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Cashel at 7pm.

The other senior game is also at 7pm, where Arravale Rovers meet Éire Óg Annacarty in Dundrum.

In the intermediate championship today, Ballina play Mullinahone in Templetuohy at 5pm.

Fifteen minutes later in Dundrum, Golden-Kilfeacle take on Galtee Rovers then in Littleton at 7pm, Fethard meet JK Brackens B.

The Athletic Grounds is the venue for this evening’s replay of the All Ireland Ladies Junior Football final.

Antrim and Fermanagh renew acquaintances at 5.