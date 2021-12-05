Loughmore-Castleiney begin journey in Munster today

Loughmore-Castleiney embark on their 18th consecutive championship match this afternoon.

The Tipperary senior football and hurling champions are in Munster senior football quarter-final action against Éire Óg Ennis of Clare.

Throw-in is at 1pm in Ennis





Whilst Loughmore have been playing every weekend for the past four and a half months, their opponents today have had a four week break since their last championship game.

Joe Hayes, who’s a former Clare goalkeeper and has been involved with JK Brackens, gave his insight into this Éire Óg Ennis side:

“On the Éire Óg panel at the weekend, say out of the 20 players that they have been using this year, there’s nine or ten lads that have inter county senior experience which is massive.

“At some stage or another they have been involved with the senior inter county team and they have been exposed to that sort of quality.

“The only thing is now, the last four weeks they have been concentrating on maybe trying to get that quality into in-house games and it’s just totally different from Loughmore who have been playing week in week out for the last 17 or 18 weeks at this stage.”