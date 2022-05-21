Lough Derg RNLI’s ‘Lap The Lake’ raises significant funds for the service

The Lough Derg RNLI’s inaugural ‘Lap the Lake’ fundraiser raised significant funds for its service.

The event saw 250 cyclists do a 130km route around Lough Derg ending up back at the lifeboat station at Dromineer.

Niamh McCutcheon, Chairperson of the Lough Derg RNLI Fundraising Committee has expressed her thanks to all involved from First Aid crews, to marshalls, to the supports along the way in Tipp, Clare, and Galway.





RNLI Lifeboat volunteers brought the lifeboat to the public harbour in Dromineer and other harbours around the lake, to answer questions about the RNLI and its work.

There is still time to donate online at Just Giving for anyone who missed the event itself.