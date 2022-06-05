Lough Derg RNLI urging people not be afraid to call for help

Don’t be afraid to call for help is the message from the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat crew.

The summer months traditionally bring an increase in callouts for the search and rescue organisations.

The Bank Holiday weekend has drawn many people to Lough Derg or towards the coast.





Eleanor Hooker is one of the 16 volunteers with the local RNLI crew.

She says if you get into difficulty on or in the water then call for assistance.

” We want to go out and help, if people wait because they are embarrassed the situation can actually get life threatening.”

” Don’t wait don’t think you can sort it out if you can’t, don’t be embarrassed our job is to help you.”

Call 999 or 112 and ask for Marine rescue.