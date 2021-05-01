Lough Derg RNLI encourage water safety over Bank Holiday Weekend

Lough Derg RNLI are urging people to enjoy the water safely this Bank Holiday weekend amid a rise in activity on the lake.

The RNLI has found that activity on coasts and inland waters is at a five-year high, and are warning swimmers that the water remains very cold despite recent warm weather.

Helm and Press Officer at Lough Derg RNLI, Eleanor Hooker, is urging boat users to have it serviced if it’s returning to open water for the first time this year.





She has this general advice for people heading to the lake in the coming days:

“Check the weather and familiarise yourself with local dingers, ask people before you go afloat.

“If you’re going to go swimming, talk to people as well.

“Always carry a reliable means of raising the alarm and carry it with you and if you’re going swimming, carry it in a water-tight pack or always have it within hand on a boat.

“Tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back, because if you’re overdue, they can raise the alarm.

“Wear a life jacket or a buoyancy aid on or near the water.”