Lough Derg RNLI assists 40 people to safety from Bonaveen Point on Co. Galway shore

The Lough Derg RNLI assisted 40 people to safety from the Bonaveen Point on Co. Galway shore.

Yesterday afternoon, members of the Lough Derg RNLI were called to assist 40 people on a 40-foot passenger vessel that ran aground on a rocket shoal at the north-western end of the Lough Derg.

At 1.20pm, the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat, Jean Spier, launched with RNLI helm Eleanor Hooker and crew members Doireann Kennedy and Oisín Higgins and navigated around two shallow shoals to make a safe approach to the stem of the casualty vessel.





It was found upon arrival that all on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

The Killaloe Coast Guard was on the scene to assist, and their mobile unit took six passengers to lighten the casualty vessel after RNLI volunteers made the decision to take the vessel off the shoal.

The casualty vessel was found to have no damage after an inspection by the RNLI crews and was brought to the safety of the Castle Harbour at Portumna.