Lough Derg RNLI assist two people near Terryglass Bay

The Lough Derg RNLI came to the aid of two people near Terryglass Bay.

Jean Spier, the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat, was launched with helm Owen Cavanagh, and crew Tom Hayes, Chris Parker, and Joe O’Donoghue on board yesterday afternoon after 4pm.

The casualty vessel was a speedboat that had suffered damage to one of its propellers and was at anchor three miles south of Terryglass Bay.





The RNLI crew made the decision to tow the vessel to safe harbor at Kilgarvan Bay after finding two passengers on board safe and unharmed.

Boat users are advised to “remain with the navigation channel” and “remember to take plenty of water for your journey” by Peter Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI.