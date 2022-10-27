Lorrha looking to bounce straight back up from Intermediate grade

Lorrha are looking to bounce straight back up into the second grade of hurling in Tipperary.

The North Tipp club were relegated last year from the premier intermediate hurling championship but are now just one step away from regaining their tier two status.

They face fellow North side Moneygall in Sunday’s intermediate hurling final at 1pm in Semple Stadium.





Lorrha began the competition as favourites to win it and hurling analyst Liam Hogan still sees it that way:

“They are still the favourites in my eyes.

“For me, they seem to have the greater potential to pick up the scores. They have good forwards in Patrick Maher, the three Fogartys, Cian Hogan and Eoin McIntyre who are well capable of picking up scores and if all else fails, they have Brian Hogan at centre-back whos record of taking long range frees is probably one of the best in Tipperary at the moment.

“That to me will be enough to push them over the line.

“Now, Moneygall have improved a lot since the teams last met in the North semi-final.

“As I said, Lorrha are favorites but five or six points at the end of the day will be as much as what will separate the two teams.”