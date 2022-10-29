Lorrha hoping for successful trip to Semple Stadium on Sunday

Moneygall stand in the way of Lorrha and a second ever county intermediate hurling title.

The two sides meet in Semple Stadium on Sunday at 1pm in this year’s Intermediate hurling county final.

Lorrha were intermediate champions in 2007 and will be looking to improve on their last visit to Semple Stadium.





That was the 2020 Seamus O’Riain final were they were beaten by Mullinahone.

Lorrha manager Ken Hogan says the experience of that day will be stand to them:

“It’s a great incentive for the lads to come back and play there. the disappointment of 2020 I’m sure is still with them.

“We have two experienced teams here who are trying to get the honours that they’ve worked so hard for throughout the year and obviously promotion to premier intermediate which is big for both teams.

“We just have to go at it now and give it our best shot but we know that Moneygall are going to be hugely up for this game and it’s going to be a great day out in Semple Stadium.”

Throw-in in Semple Stadium tomorrow is at 1pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.