Loreto Clonmel crowned Munster Senior A Ladies Football champions

Loreto Clonmel are Munster Senior A Schools Ladies Football champions.

That’s after they were victorious in today’s decider in Sean Treacy Park in Tipperary Town.

After defeating St. Mary’s of Midleton in the semi-finals, Limerick side John The Baptist Community School of Hospital provided the opposition in today’s final.





Loreto asserted their dominance in the first half, going in at the break with a commanding 14-point lead.

The Clonmel side eventually ran out 5-08 to 2-04 winners to be crowned Munster champions.