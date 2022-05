A local school teacher made her professional boxing debut over the weekend.

Carrick-on-Suir’s Sinead Babington, who’s a maths and chemistry teacher, competed in Mexico City over the weekend, debuting against the 1-0 Litzy Vazquez Ochoa.

The 30-year-old Tipp woman lost on the judges scorecards following four competitive rounds.





The Carrick native took up boxing when she moved to Australia, following the completion of her teaching degree in DCU.