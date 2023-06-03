Local group of workmates raise over €50,000 for emergency medical response charity

A local group of workmates has raised over €50,000 for an emergency medical response charity.

The group organised the fundraiser for CRITICAL, an air ambulance charity that came to the aid of their colleague James Browne from Annacarthy back in 2021 by airlifting him to CUH in the helicopter air ambulance.

Around 15 of his colleagues hosted a fundraising raffle at Jerry Jack’s Bar in Annacarthy, as well as two quizzes at the Tipp Inn in Toomevara and Barron’s in New Inn, as a way to raise funds and convey their appreciation for the work CRITICAL does.





This saw them collect €50,546.20 for the emergency medical response charity.

Fundraisers like this help CRITICAL to place medically trained emergency medical responders in more communities.