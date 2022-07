A Templemore fireman is taking part in an international boxing tournament starting today.

Paddy Clavin is in action in Rotterdam in Holland as part of the World Police and Fire games.

Paddy is a member of the Templemore brigade of the Tipperary Fire & Rescue service and is also the head coach of Templemore boxing club.





He will be competing in the 86kg open class division and in preparing for the event, the Templemore man has lost a staggering 30kg since January.