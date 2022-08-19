Local councillor calls out vacant property owners in Roscrea

A local councillor says vacant property owners in Roscrea should be “ashamed of themselves”.

Cllr Noel Coonan told Tipp Today there are still a number of buildings lying empty despite it being a town that has taken in many Ukrainian refugees.

He believes these idle properties could be better utilised to help combat Ireland’s housing emergency.





The Fine Gael councillor says these building owners are not seeing the Roscrea community as a priority:

“One of the frustrating things for people, that they’ve said to me, I mean the Patio Hotel, Grants Hotel, to have that lying idle. What a shame. To have the Sacred Heart Convent on the Convent Hill, a huge complex down there, and the people who own those should be ashamed of themselves as well.

“They’re certainly not putting the will of the people, the good of the people, and the community of Roscrea as a priority.”