Local councillor says Dundrum isn’t equipped to deal with influx of International Protection Applicants

Dundrum won’t be able to cope with an influx of International Protection Applicants according to a local councillor.

Independent Liam Browne has been speaking on the plans to house up to 280 International Protection Applicants in Dundrum House Hotel.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman confirmed in the Dáil last week the intention to house the applicants in the hotel.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, councillor Liam Browne outlines his problems with the plan:

“We’ve been saying it from the start, it’s too many people in too small an area.

“We’d no local impact needs assessment, nothing done, no idea of services.

“They are talking about putting IPA families into Dundrum but where are those kids going to be minded if those people want to go work in the community?

“The doctor has already said in Dundrum that he’s not going to take on any more patients, he doesn’t have the capacity to do it.

“The government seem to think ‘look let’s get these people out of Dublin, let’s get them down the country, put them in a rural area and let the rural area look after it afterwards’.

“That’s not a way to have any sort of migration policy or asylum seeking refugee policy, it’s turning into an absolute disaster up there.”