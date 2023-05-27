Local councillor says Clonmel could have E-bikes by summer

Progress is being made on an E-bike scheme for Tipperary.

The current plans are for Clonmel with a working group established to discuss the possibility and feasibility of such an initiative.

It had been called for my Cllr. Michael Murphy earlier in the year, with the council stating that a number of departments would have to be involved.





Speaking to Tipp FM Cllr. Murphy said progress has been made and if they can find a suitable partner there could be E-bikes in Clonmel this summer.

“If the council are on board and we can find a suitable partner, there’s no reason that we can’t roll this out for the summer months. I think this would be fantastic, particularly when you think of the Blueway and the potential of the Blueway for, shall we say, the opportunity for visitors and tourists to traverse the length of the Blueway. What better way to do that than on an electric bike?”

The Fine Gael Councillor says that a number of different directorates are collaborating and he is eager to hear a progress report.

“That working group will engage with other local authorities that are partnering with electric bike companies, for example in Mayo, and I’m looking forward to a report at our next district meeting. I think it would be a great idea. It would bring great added value to Clonmel, so I welcome the outcomes of, shall we say, the first deliberations of this newly established working group.”