Local councillor puts forward suggestion to curb littering along a Tipp Town amenity

The need for a bin on a recently opened amenity in Tipp Town has been highlighted.

The one kilometer Ara Walk starts on the Link Road and has proved extremely popular with the playground area a big attraction.

However its popularity has brought with it a problem according to local Councillor Anne Marie Ryan.





“That does tie in with the national policy of Leave No Trace – the idea is that you bring your rubbish with you, you don’t leave any trace when you’re out and about.

“But at the same time at one part of the Ara Walkway is the playground and a small amphitheater seating. It does need a bin – that’s where people gather to eat their lunch. Yes, in an ideal world we’d all bring our rubbish home with us but people don’t so if there was a bin there I think it would help.

“Now, there is a bin at the entrance to the Ara Walkway at the Link Road side but I do think we need one at that kind of gathering area.”