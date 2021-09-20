Local councillor confident of funding for Ardfinnan Bridge works

A Tipperary County Councillor is confident that funding will be forthcoming for a walkway bridge in Ardfinnan.

It follows a visit to the South Tipp village last Friday by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.





Locals and those travelling between Clogheen and Clonmel have long complained of the situation on the traffic light controlled bridge, which has led to lengthy delays at times as well as being a cause for concern on road safety grounds.

Councillor Micheál Anglim says the main stumbling block has now been cleared.

“Actions speak louder than words but to be fair to An Taoiseach when he spoke to myself and when he spoke in Ardfinnan we are not in a position anymore that it’s a question of funding. The head of government has told us funding will be made available for our walkway bridge in Ardfinnan.”

Councillor Anglim says the onus is now on Tipperary County Council to make progress on the walkway bridge, which would be separate to the existing crossing.

He says the local authority will now have to engage with various bodies as well as applying for planning for the project – he expects it will take at least two years to complete if everything goes smoothly.