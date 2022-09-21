Local councillor calls for Horse & Jockey water supply to be connected to Holycross Regional Supply

A local councillor has suggested the Horse & Jockey water supply be connected to the Holycross Regional Supply.

Councillor Sean Ryan put forward the suggestion at this month’s meeting of the Thurles Municipal District amid a spate of boil water notices and intermittent supply for customers.

His suggestion is to connect Horse & Jockey, Two-Mile Borris and Littleton to the Holycross Regional Supply under the Water Rationalisation Plan.





The Fianna Fáil councillor told TippFM that the Water Services Department has taken his proposal on board.

“I’m delighted to hear in the report from Gerry Robinson from the Water Services Department at Tipperary County Council that, indeed, they do intend to prioritise the Horse & Jockey’s connection to the Holycross Supply.

“I think that would be fantastic and will hopefully put an end to these boil water notices, which have been all too regular in Horse & Jockey at the moment. It will also, hopefully, ensure that supply is more regular and there is less water outages.”

Councillor Ryan is also pushing for townlands connected to the Coalbrook Water Supply, such as Kilbraugh and Gurteen, to be connected to the Fethard Regional Supply.

He says this would help improve irregularities being experienced by customers in these areas and he is satisfied with the council and Irish Water’s response to his suggestion.”