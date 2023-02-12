Local charity urging preloved items to be donated as it kick starts Spring Clean campaign

A local charity shop is urging people not to discard preloved items but to donate them instead.

Enable Ireland has launched its Spring Clean campaign for 2023.

The group provides services to over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities across the country and their shop on Mary Street in Clonmel helps to raise funds to support these vital services.





They’re asking people to go through their wardrobes, kitchen presses and chest of drawers and give unwanted items a second life by donating them to Enable Ireland which will support their services.

The charity can take donations in multiple ways – through their nationwide chain of textile banks, in any TK Maxx store nationwide or directly into any Enable Ireland charity shop such as Clonmel.

Visit www.enableireland.ie/donationbanks for further information.