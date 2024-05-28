Local authority sets up Biodiversity Forum in Tipperary

A Biodiversity Forum is being set up in Tipperary.

It will play a key role in drawing up a Biodiversity Action Plan for the county.

It’s being put together by Ann Marie Fleming who’s taken up the new job of Biodiversity Officer with the local authority.

She explains who’s going to be involved:

“Basically the forum is a group that will lead and give direction to what goes into the biodiversity action plan.

“It will be made up of members from various organisations so for example Tipperary County Council will have elected members, we’ll also have representative members from planning departments, from the heritage department, PPN and a lot of the departments because there is such an overlap now with biodiversity and everything else that goes on.”