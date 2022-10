Listen back to Tipp FM’s live coverage of the 2022 Tipperary senior hurling championship final (1st game) between Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan.

The game was played in Semple Stadium on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022.

On commentary duty is Paul Carroll and Shane McGrath.





Our coverage was with thanks to Road Safety, Tipperary County Council.

Listen below: