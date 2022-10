Listen to the on field reaction of Seamus Hennessy, Páidí Williams, Jerome Cahill and Cian Darcy as they speak to Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll after they defeated Kiladangan in the 2022 Tipperary senior hurling final.

Kilruane manager Liam O’Kelly also speaks to Tipp FM as the dust began to settle in Semple Stadium.

Listen below: