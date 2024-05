Listen back to Friday May 31st 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Brendan Cummins, Cian Treacy and Will O’Callaghan all join Paul to look ahead to Tipperary vs Offaly in the All-Ireland Under 20 hurling final

– Irish amateur snooker champion Brendan O’Donoghue features on ‘The Sporting Edge’

– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update.

