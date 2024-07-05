LISTEN BACK: Tipperary club hurling preview – Across The Line July 5th 2024

Listen back to Friday July 5th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Enda Treacy and Liam Hogan join Paul to preview the weekend’s divisional club hurling games in Tipperary

– Tipperary senior ladies football selector Tony Smith looks ahead to their relegation semi-final with Laois

– Tipperary camogie players Mairead Eviston and Sinead Meagher talk about their seasons so far and building towards an All-Ireland semi-final

– Barry Drake provides the weekly greyhound racing update.

