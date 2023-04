Listen back to Friday April 14th, 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll.

On this week’s show:

– Tipperary senior hurling captain Noel McGrath talks ahead of the Munster senior hurling championship





– Cahir’s own Will Fleury speaks about his life as a professional MAA fighter and fighting for $1 million in the PFL

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: