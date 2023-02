On Sunday February 5th 2023, Cashel Community School made history by winning their first ever Dr. Harty Cup title.

They took on neighbours Thurles CBS in the first ever all-Tipperary Harty Cup final in front of over 7000 people.

Listen back to Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll and Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock as they called the action from Semple Stadium.





