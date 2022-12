Drom – Inch defeated Scariff Ogonnelloe 0-14 to 0-8 in the 2022 Munster Senior Camogie Final on November 13th last at Mallow and now you can listen back to full commentary with Stephen Gleeson and Geraldine Kinane, just click on the link below to listen back to the buildup on Tipp FM and all the action from a day to savour