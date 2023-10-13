LISTEN BACK: County hurling final special – Across The Line October 13th 2023

Listen back to a bumper edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to this weekend’s county hurling championship finals.
On this week’s show:
– Kiladangan’s Alan Flynn & John O’Meara along with Michael Gleeson & Conor Stakelum of Thurles Sarsfields talk ahead of Sunday’s senior hurling final
– We hear from Boherlahan’s Aidan O’Connell & Seanie O’Halloran as well as Boherlahan/Dualla’s Seamus Leahy ahead of this year’s intermediate hurling decider
– Former Tipperary defender Declan Fanning and Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star preview all the weekend’s hurling
– And as always, Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound update.
Listen below: