LISTEN BACK: County hurling final special – Across The Line October 13th 2023

Listen back to a bumper edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to this weekend’s county hurling championship finals.

On this week’s show:

– Kiladangan’s Alan Flynn & John O’Meara along with Michael Gleeson & Conor Stakelum of Thurles Sarsfields talk ahead of Sunday’s senior hurling final





– We hear from Boherlahan’s Aidan O’Connell & Seanie O’Halloran as well as Boherlahan/Dualla’s Seamus Leahy ahead of this year’s intermediate hurling decider

– Former Tipperary defender Declan Fanning and Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star preview all the weekend’s hurling

– And as always, Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound update.

Listen below: