LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, May 5th 2023

Listen back to Friday May 5th, 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll, previewing the weekend of sport ahead in the Premier county.

On this week’s episode:

– We hear from Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Cahill whilst Ken Hogan and Sean Flynn preview Tipperary vs Cork in the Munster senior hurling championship.





– Tipp U20 hurling selector Shane Stapleton looks ahead to their Munster semi-final on Monday night against Clare.

– Geraldine Kinane previews this weekend’s Munster semi-finals for the Tipperary senior and junior camogie sides.

– And as always, Barry Drake gives us the run down on this weekend’s greyhound racing.

Listen below: