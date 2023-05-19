LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, May 19th 2023

Listen back to Friday May 19th 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll as we look ahead to a massive weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Shane McGrath joins Paul to look ahead to Tipperary vs Limerick in the Munster senior hurling championship





– Anthony Shelly discusses Tipperary vs Down in the Tailteann Cup while we also hear from Tipp minor football manager John McNamara.

– Muiris Walsh looks ahead to an exciting finale to the TSDL Premier Division

– Barry Drake gives us the run down on all things greyhound racing.

Listen below: