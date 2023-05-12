LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, May 12th, 2023

Listen back to Friday May 12th 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll looking ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Anthony Shelly looks ahead ahead to Tipperary vs Meath whilst we also speak to Tipperary minor football manager John McNamara.





– Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly and analyst Geraldine Kinane look ahead to the Munster senior camogie final

– James Woodlock gives us his take on how Tipperary are fairing in the Munster championship and looks ahead to the Limerick game

– And Barry Drake gives us the rundown on all things greyhound racing.

Listen below: