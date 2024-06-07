LISTEN BACK: Across The Line – June 7th 2024

Listen back to Friday June 7th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.
On this week’s show:
– Anthony Shelly looks ahead to Tipperary vs Limerick in the Tailteann Cup
– Geraldine Kinane previews Tipp’s All-Ireland senior championship game with Antrim
– Athletics journalist Cathal Dennehy updates us on Sharlene Mawdsley’s chances at the European Athletics Championships in Rome
– Tipp ladies footballer Emma Morrissey looks ahead to the start of the championship
– Irish 7s rugby star Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe features on ‘The Sporting Edge’.
– Barry Drake provides our weekly greyhound racing update.
