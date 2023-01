Listen back to Friday January 27th’s episode of Across The Line with Paul Carroll.

On this week’s episode:

– Tipperary senior football manager David Power joins Paul ahead of Saturday’s league opener with Down





– Referee Recruitment committee secretary Philip Kelly talks about the need for more referees in Tipperary and the upcoming training course

– Shane Brophy from the Nenagh Guardian talks about the Tipperary Ladies Footballers and Nenagh Ormond

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake

Listen below: