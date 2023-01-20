LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, January 20th, 2023

Listen back to Friday January 20th 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll.

On this week’s show:

– Mick Ryan previews Tipperary vs Cork in the Munster hurling league final





– Aishling Moloney speaks on her return to the Tipperary Ladies Football team ahead of their league opener with Westmeath on Sunday

– Dylan Slevin talks about his week earning a tour card at the PDC Q-School

– Muiris Walsh previews this weekend’s FAI Junior Cup ties involving Peake Villa and St. Michael’s

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake

Listen below: