LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, January 20th, 2023

Listen back to Friday January 20th 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll.
On this week’s show:
– Mick Ryan previews Tipperary vs Cork in the Munster hurling league final
– Aishling Moloney speaks on her return to the Tipperary Ladies Football team ahead of their league opener with Westmeath on Sunday
– Dylan Slevin talks about his week earning a tour card at the PDC Q-School
– Muiris Walsh previews this weekend’s FAI Junior Cup ties involving Peake Villa and St. Michael’s
– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake
Listen below: