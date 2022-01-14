LISTEN BACK: Across The Line – January 14th, 2022

Listen back to Friday January 14th, 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

Shane is joined by Ballina gaelic football manager Kevin Byrne ahead of their Munster Junior Football Final meeting with Kerry’s Gneeveguila.

There’s reaction to Tipperary vs Kerry with Tipp manager David Power along with CK streaming’s Tomás Matthews to talk about their new partnership with Tipperary LGFA.





There’s rugby talk with Nenagh Ormond Director of Rugby John Long and Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: