Listen back to Friday September 30th, 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– Tommy Toomey and Anthony Shelly join Shane to preview this weekend’s county football semi-finals.





– Tony Smith looks head to this year’s Ladies Football Finals on Sunday.

– John Long looks ahead to the start of the new AIL season on Saturday.

– Andrew Hogan of Tipperary Racecourse looks ahead to their Super Sunday.

Listen below: