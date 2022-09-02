LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday September 2nd, 2022

Listen back to Friday September 2nd, 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll filling in for Shane Brophy.

Ahead of a busy weekend of hurling in Tipperary, Declan Fanning and Enda Treacy join Paul to preview each game in the Senior, Premier intermediate and intermediate hurling championships.

Geraldine Kinane previews a busy weekend of camogie including a mouth-watering tie between Drom-Inch and Clonoulty/Rossmore.





As always, we end the show with our greyhound racing segment, Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

