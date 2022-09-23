LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday September 23rd, 2022

Listen back to Friday September 23rd 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– Enda Treacy of the Tipperary Star and Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll join Shane to talk through a mammoth weekend of knockout hurling across Tipperary’s senior and premier intermediate hurling championships.





– Hear from the new Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly.

– Geraldine Kinane previews this year’s senior camogie championship quarter-finals.

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: