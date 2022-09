Listen back to Friday September 16th, 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– Anthony Shelly previews the weekend’s football action as the county championships reach the business end





– Tony Smith looks ahead to semi-finals weekend in the Tipperary ladies football championships

– Geraldine Kinane joins Shane to talk about the weekend’s camogie action as the senior group stages comes to a conclusion

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: