LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday November 4th, 2022

Listen back to Friday November 11th 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

Hurling with Kilruane MacDonaghs manager Liam O’Kelly, Jim McDonald on Roscrea vs Ballysaggart & Kevin Hanly on the Junior B county hurling final between Solohead and Thurles Sarsfields.





Mullinahone ladies football manager Mary O’Shea on their Munster intermediate final, Drom-Inch camogie manager Pat Ryan looks ahead to Saturday’s Munster semi-final & Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: