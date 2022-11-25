LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday November 25th, 2022

Listen back to Friday November 25th, 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.
On this week’s show:
– Clonmel Commercials clubman and Tipperary minor football manager John McNamara looks ahead to Commercials’ Munster semi-final with Newcastle West.
– Ballina manager Kevin Byrne previews their semi-final tie with Na Piarsaigh.
– Thurles Sarsfields manager Peter Creedon talks to Shane about their Munster junior football semi-final against Cork side Kilmurry.
– Mullinahone Ladies Football manager Mary O’Shea looks ahead to their All-Ireland Intermediate football semi-final.
– Barry Ryan previews a busy weekend of local soccer.
– And, as always the show ends with Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.
Listen below: