LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday November 25th, 2022

Listen back to Friday November 25th, 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– Clonmel Commercials clubman and Tipperary minor football manager John McNamara looks ahead to Commercials’ Munster semi-final with Newcastle West.





– Ballina manager Kevin Byrne previews their semi-final tie with Na Piarsaigh.

– Thurles Sarsfields manager Peter Creedon talks to Shane about their Munster junior football semi-final against Cork side Kilmurry.

– Mullinahone Ladies Football manager Mary O’Shea looks ahead to their All-Ireland Intermediate football semi-final.

– Barry Ryan previews a busy weekend of local soccer.

– And, as always the show ends with Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: