LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday May 6th, 2022

Paul Carroll steps in for Shane Brophy for Friday May 8th, 2022’s edition of Across The Line.
On this week’s show:
– Declan Fanning talks Tipperary vs Limerick.
– Paudie Maher on Darkness into Light and Tipperary vs Limerick.
– Brendan Cummins reflects on Munster Under 20 final loss.
– Geraldine Kinane previews Tipperary vs Clare in the Munster camogie semi-final.
– Samantha Lambert previews Tipperary vs Kerry in the Munster Ladies Football semi-final.
– Pat Cullen on his Hall of Fame award with Mid Tipperary GAA.
– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.
Listen below: