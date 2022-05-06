LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday May 6th, 2022

Paul Carroll steps in for Shane Brophy for Friday May 8th, 2022’s edition of Across The Line.

On this week’s show:

– Declan Fanning talks Tipperary vs Limerick.





– Paudie Maher on Darkness into Light and Tipperary vs Limerick.

– Brendan Cummins reflects on Munster Under 20 final loss.

– Geraldine Kinane previews Tipperary vs Clare in the Munster camogie semi-final.

– Samantha Lambert previews Tipperary vs Kerry in the Munster Ladies Football semi-final.

– Pat Cullen on his Hall of Fame award with Mid Tipperary GAA.

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: