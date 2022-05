Listen back to Friday May 20th, 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– Declan Fanning previews the weekend’s hurling including Tipperary vs Cork.





– Tipperary senior camogie manager Bill Mullaney speaks ahead of the start of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

– Tipperary minor football manager John McNamara talks reacts to his sides Munster semi-final defeat.

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

